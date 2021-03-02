fbpx
QQQ
-2.96
326.55
-0.91%
DIA
-1.16
316.66
-0.37%
SPY
-2.01
391.44
-0.52%
TLT
-0.55
141.61
-0.39%
GLD
-0.20
161.75
-0.12%

Why Yatsen Holding's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:33 am
Why Yatsen Holding's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Yatsen Holding's Stock Price And Volume Action

Yatsen Holding's (NYSE:YSG) stock is trading up 6.15% to a price of $19.83. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.08 million, about 44.54% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.42 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Yatesen shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire prestige skincare brand Eve Lom from Manzanita Capital.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Yatsen Holding's stock was $19.28 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $25.47 and a low of $15.17 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

