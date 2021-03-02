Why Yatsen Holding's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Yatsen Holding's Stock Price And Volume Action

Yatsen Holding's (NYSE:YSG) stock is trading up 6.15% to a price of $19.83. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.08 million, about 44.54% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.42 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Yatesen shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire prestige skincare brand Eve Lom from Manzanita Capital.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Yatsen Holding's stock was $19.28 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $25.47 and a low of $15.17 in the past 52 weeks.

