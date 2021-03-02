fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why 3D Sys's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:31 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why 3D Sys's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In 3D Sys's Stock Today

3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is currently down 11.16% to a price of $35.3. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.81 million, about 24.41% of its recent 30-day volume average of 7.40 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: 3D Systems shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $30.55 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $56.5 and fallen to a low of $4.6.

