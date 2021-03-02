fbpx
QQQ
-2.07
325.66
-0.64%
DIA
-0.53
316.03
-0.17%
SPY
-1.19
390.62
-0.31%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Amyris's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:28 am
The Price And Volume Action In Amyris's Stock Today

Amyris's (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock is trading up 20.37% to a price of $19.42. The stock's volume is currently 3.26 million, which is roughly 79.3% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.12 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Amyris shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.31 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $18.57 and as low as $1.4.

