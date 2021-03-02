Why Is It Moving? Looking At Amyris's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Amyris's Stock Today

Amyris's (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock is trading up 20.37% to a price of $19.42. The stock's volume is currently 3.26 million, which is roughly 79.3% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.12 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Amyris shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.31 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $18.57 and as low as $1.4.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.