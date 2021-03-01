Why NIO Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In NIO's Stock Today

NIO's (NYSE:NIO) stock has been rising Monday, up 7.75% to a price of $49.4. The stock's volume is currently 28.56 million, which is roughly 36.53% of its recent 30-day volume average of 78.20 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NIO shares are trading higher in anticipation of the company's earnings report scheduled after the close of trading Monday.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $54.4 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $66.99 and fallen to a low of $2.11.

