Why NIO Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2021 10:52 am
The Price And Volume Action In NIO's Stock Today

NIO's (NYSE:NIO) stock has been rising Monday, up 7.75% to a price of $49.4. The stock's volume is currently 28.56 million, which is roughly 36.53% of its recent 30-day volume average of 78.20 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NIO shares are trading higher in anticipation of the company's earnings report scheduled after the close of trading Monday.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $54.4 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $66.99 and fallen to a low of $2.11.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

