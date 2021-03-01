Why Socket Mobile Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Socket Mobile's Stock Today

Socket Mobile's (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock is trading up 14.35% to a price of $11.99. The stock's volume is currently 1.65 million, which is roughly 16.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.15 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Socket Mobile shares are trading higher after the company announced a licensing agreement with SpringCard SAS to enable improved contactless customer experiences.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Socket Mobile's stock was $4.46 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $35.0 and a low of $0.76 in the past 52 weeks.

