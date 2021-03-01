fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.30
306.84
+ 2.32%
DIA
+ 7.50
301.28
+ 2.43%
SPY
+ 8.99
371.02
+ 2.37%
TLT
-2.49
145.61
-1.74%
GLD
+ 1.05
160.79
+ 0.65%

Why Opendoor Technologies's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2021 10:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Opendoor Technologies's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Opendoor Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is currently up 8.6% to a price of $30.67. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.48 million, which is approximately 23.97% of its previous 30-day average volume of 10.35 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Opendoor Technologies shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $37 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Opendoor Technologies's stock was $28.23 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $39.24 and a low of $21.41 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers CPS Technologies (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares are trading higher after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier. read more

Skillz Spikes 21% After Cathie Wood Adds The Former SPAC To ETF

One of the most popular ETF managers added a stake in a former SPAC, causing the share price to jump after hours Monday and during Tuesday’s trading session.. read more

Hearing Deal Reporter Says Yahoo Preparing Bid for Open Table

OpenTable Soars: Stock Adds 48.4% In Session - Tale Of The Tape