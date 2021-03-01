Why Opendoor Technologies's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Opendoor Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is currently up 8.6% to a price of $30.67. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.48 million, which is approximately 23.97% of its previous 30-day average volume of 10.35 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Opendoor Technologies shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $37 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Opendoor Technologies's stock was $28.23 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $39.24 and a low of $21.41 in the past 52 weeks.

