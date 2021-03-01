Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Albemarle's Stock Today

Albemarle's Stock Price And Volume Action

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is currently down 1.63% to a price of $152.69. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 669.27 thousand, about 28.86% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.32 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Albemarle shares are trading higher after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised its price target from $174 to $186 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Albemarle's stock was $161.36 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $188.35 and a low of $48.89 in the past 52 weeks.

