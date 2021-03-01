Why Vuzix's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Vuzix's Stock Today

Vuzix's (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock is trading up 8.28% to a price of $20.12. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.84 million, about 30.13% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.10 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Vuzix shares are trading higher after the company announced its M400 and M4000 smart glasses now support Microsoft Teams.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $11.9 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.44 and as low as $0.86.

