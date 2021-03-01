fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Aemetis's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2021 10:53 am
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Aemetis's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Aemetis's Stock Today

Aemetis's (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock has been rising Monday, up 38.86% to a price of $13.24. The stock's volume is currently 9.91 million, which is roughly 200.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.95 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Aemetis shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees $1 billion in revenue by 2025.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Aemetis's stock was $5.49 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.0 and a low of $0.37 in the past 52 weeks.

Movers Trading Ideas

