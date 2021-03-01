fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.37
306.77
+ 2.35%
DIA
+ 7.44
301.34
+ 2.41%
SPY
+ 8.95
371.06
+ 2.36%
TLT
-2.49
145.61
-1.74%
GLD
+ 0.99
160.85
+ 0.61%

Why ZK International Gr Co Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2021 10:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why ZK International Gr Co Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In ZK International Gr Co's Stock Today

ZK International Gr Co's (NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock is trading up 27.51% to a price of $7.62. The stock's volume is currently 1.17 million, which is roughly 66.12% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.76 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ZK International shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $4.0 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $12.8 and as low as $0.65.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

72 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares climbed 48% to close at $5.58 on Friday. Lixte Biotech recently said it will present its anti-cancer therapy enhancer at HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held March 9-10, 2021. read more

ZK International GR Co Shares Resume Trading, Move Lower; Down 24%

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares surged 98.3% to close at $2.34 on Monday. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone. read more

Stocks Making New 52-Week Highs/Lows For Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 (Via Benzinga Pro's Signals Tool)

52-Week Highs: North American (NOA) Caesars Entertainment (CZR) SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Tapestry (TPR) Xcel Brands (XELB) Atkore (ATKR) Raven Industries (RAVN) Forest Road Acquisition (FRX) Pilant read more