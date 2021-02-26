fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.00
310.83
+ 0.64%
DIA
-2.99
316.99
-0.95%
SPY
-0.52
382.89
-0.14%
TLT
+ 1.52
137.02
+ 1.1%
GLD
-4.63
170.50
-2.79%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Energous's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 26, 2021 10:02 am
Energous's Stock Price And Volume Action

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is currently down 3.56% to a price of $4.83. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 856.38 thousand, about 6.95% of its recent 30-day volume average of 12.34 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Energous shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.23 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $7.69 and as low as $0.61.

