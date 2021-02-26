fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.33
310.50
+ 0.74%
DIA
-2.55
316.55
-0.81%
SPY
-0.17
382.54
-0.04%
TLT
+ 1.62
136.92
+ 1.17%
GLD
-4.12
169.99
-2.48%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why DoorDash's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 26, 2021 10:01 am
The Price And Volume Action In DoorDash's Stock Today

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is currently down 3.3% to a price of $161.79. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.13 million, which is approximately 44.04% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: DoorDash shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $177.01 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $256.09 and as low as $135.38.

