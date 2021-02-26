fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why TPI Composites's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 26, 2021 9:59 am
TPI Composites's Stock Price And Volume Action

TPI Composites's (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock has been falling Friday, down 18.01% to a price of $51.7. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 503.80 thousand, about 67.14% of its recent 30-day volume average of 750.34 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: TPI Composite shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of TPI Composites's stock was $62.92 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $81.36 and a low of $9.19 in the past 52 weeks.

