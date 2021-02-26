Why Etsy's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Etsy's Stock Price And Volume Action

Etsy's (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock is trading up 12.36% to a price of $225.97. The stock's current volume for the day is 989.17 thousand, which is approximately 34.47% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.87 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Etsy shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $201.77 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $239.47 and as low as $29.95.

