Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Rocket Companies's Stock Today

Rocket Companies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is currently up 11.65% to a price of $23.05. The stock's volume is currently 10.59 million, which is roughly 97.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.81 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Rocket Companies shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and declared a special dividend.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $20.84 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $34.42 and as low as $17.78.

