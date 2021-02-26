fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.06
309.77
+ 0.98%
DIA
-0.93
314.93
-0.3%
SPY
+ 1.23
381.14
+ 0.32%
TLT
+ 2.29
136.25
+ 1.65%
GLD
-1.34
167.21
-0.81%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Rocket Companies's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 26, 2021 9:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Rocket Companies's Stock Today

Rocket Companies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is currently up 11.65% to a price of $23.05. The stock's volume is currently 10.59 million, which is roughly 97.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.81 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Rocket Companies shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and declared a special dividend.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $20.84 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $34.42 and as low as $17.78.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner Talks Long-Term Goals After Q4 Beat

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) CEO Jay Farner discussed the Detroit-based company's long-term plans on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" Friday.  read more

33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 85.7% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after the company said the US Army Corps of Engineers has accepted Pebble Limited Partnership's request to initiate an administrative appeal process. read more

Rocket Companies Shares Spike To Pre-Market High On Volume As CEO, Jay Farner, Currently Interviewing On CNBC

Rocket Shares Rally On Q4 Earnings Beat, Special Dividend Announcement

Rocket Companies reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings after the close Thursday that beat Street consensus estimates and broke company records. read more