Why Fly Leasing's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Fly Leasing's (NYSE:FLY) stock has been falling Friday, down 11.97% to a price of $10.75. The stock's volume is currently 100.97 thousand, which is roughly 36.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 277.95 thousand.

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Fly Leasing shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(3.78) down from $2.49 year over year.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $10.0 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $17.99 and fallen to a low of $3.41.

