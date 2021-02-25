Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why CME Group's Stock is Trading Higher Today

CME Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) stock has been rising Thursday, up 3.35% to a price of $206.24. The stock's volume is currently 270.09 thousand, which is roughly 15.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.75 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CME Group shares are trading higher after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target from $230 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $187.71 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $225.36 and as low as $131.8.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.