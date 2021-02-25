fbpx
QQQ
-4.42
328.55
-1.36%
DIA
-1.47
320.96
-0.46%
SPY
-3.16
395.00
-0.81%
TLT
-2.35
143.19
-1.67%
GLD
-2.79
171.77
-1.65%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why CME Group's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:19 am
CME Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) stock has been rising Thursday, up 3.35% to a price of $206.24. The stock's volume is currently 270.09 thousand, which is roughly 15.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.75 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CME Group shares are trading higher after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target from $230 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $187.71 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $225.36 and as low as $131.8.

