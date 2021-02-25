fbpx
QQQ
-4.51
328.64
-1.39%
DIA
-1.78
321.27
-0.56%
SPY
-3.42
395.26
-0.87%
TLT
-2.14
142.98
-1.52%
GLD
-2.73
171.71
-1.62%

Why Ebang International Hldgs's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:20 am
The Price And Volume Action In Ebang International Hldgs's Stock Today

Ebang International Hldgs's (NASDAQ:EBON) stock is trading up 12.43% to a price of $8.52. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 8.73 million, about 46.22% of its recent 30-day volume average of 18.88 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ebang International shares are trading higher after the company announced it will launch a Litecoin and Dogecoin mining business.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $5.9 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $14.95 and as low as $3.81.

