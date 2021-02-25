Why Ebang International Hldgs's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Ebang International Hldgs's Stock Today

Ebang International Hldgs's (NASDAQ:EBON) stock is trading up 12.43% to a price of $8.52. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 8.73 million, about 46.22% of its recent 30-day volume average of 18.88 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ebang International shares are trading higher after the company announced it will launch a Litecoin and Dogecoin mining business.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $5.9 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $14.95 and as low as $3.81.

