Why Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock's Stock Price And Volume Action

Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) is currently up 6.02% to a price of $6.34. The stock's volume is currently 305.72 thousand, which is roughly 142.7% of its recent 30-day volume average of 214.24 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Stereotaxis shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and Sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock's stock was $5.09 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.0 and a low of $1.7 in the past 52 weeks.

