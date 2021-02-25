Why Tenaris's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Tenaris's Stock Price And Volume Action

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is currently up 14.49% to a price of $21.74. The stock's volume is currently 992.43 thousand, which is roughly 55.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.78 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tenaris shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Tenaris's stock was $16.65 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $19.43 and a low of $8.86 in the past 52 weeks.

