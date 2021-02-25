fbpx
QQQ
-4.43
328.56
-1.37%
DIA
-1.47
320.96
-0.46%
SPY
-3.16
395.00
-0.81%
TLT
-2.35
143.19
-1.67%
GLD
-2.79
171.77
-1.65%

Why Tenaris's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Tenaris's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Tenaris's Stock Price And Volume Action

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is currently up 14.49% to a price of $21.74. The stock's volume is currently 992.43 thousand, which is roughly 55.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.78 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tenaris shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Tenaris's stock was $16.65 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $19.43 and a low of $8.86 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 371 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) rose 199.3% to $12.30 in pre-market trading. read more

77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) jumped 204.5% to close at $30.54 on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results and announced a $1.50 per share dividend beginning in March 2021. read more

63 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares climbed 159.5% to $4.93 after the company reported Q3 results and signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios. read more