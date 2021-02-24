fbpx
Why Parsons Corp Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 24, 2021 9:57 am
The Price And Volume Action In Parsons Corp's Stock Today

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) is currently down 9.88% to a price of $35.79. The stock's current volume for the day is 149.79 thousand, which is approximately 39.69% of its previous 30-day average volume of 377.36 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Parsons shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales results below analyst estimates.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Parsons Corp's stock was $37.35 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $43.37 and a low of $24.67 in the past 52 weeks.

