Why Owens & Minor's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 24, 2021 9:57 am
The Price And Volume Action In Owens & Minor's Stock Today

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is currently up 23.55% to a price of $29.04. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 563.96 thousand, about 49.55% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.14 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Owens & Minor shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $28.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $31.9 and as low as $3.63.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

