Why CSI Compressco's Stock is Down During Today's Session

CSI Compressco's Stock Price And Volume Action

CSI Compressco's (NASDAQ:CCLP) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 5.56% to a price of $2.03. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 99.47 thousand, about 35.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 278.36 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CSI Compressco shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.35 and as low as $0.35.

