fbpx
QQQ
-2.88
324.36
-0.9%
DIA
+ 0.90
314.47
+ 0.29%
SPY
+ 0.11
387.41
+ 0.03%
TLT
-1.57
143.34
-1.11%
GLD
-1.16
170.30
-0.69%

Why CSI Compressco's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 24, 2021 9:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why CSI Compressco's Stock is Down During Today's Session

CSI Compressco's Stock Price And Volume Action

CSI Compressco's (NASDAQ:CCLP) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 5.56% to a price of $2.03. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 99.47 thousand, about 35.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 278.36 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CSI Compressco shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.35 and as low as $0.35.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers • Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) stock moved upwards by 20.57% to $0.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) shares rose 4.52% to $1.62. read more

13 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers • Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) stock rose 43.17% to $0.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1. read more

81 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers read more

54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more