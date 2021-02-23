fbpx
QQQ
-3.46
325.90
-1.07%
DIA
-0.66
315.88
-0.21%
SPY
-1.68
388.76
-0.43%
TLT
-0.30
142.48
-0.21%
GLD
-0.34
169.84
-0.2%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in The RealReal's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2021 9:51 am
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in The RealReal's Stock Today

The RealReal's Stock Price And Volume Action

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is currently down 15.84% to a price of $24.73. The stock's current volume for the day is 599.22 thousand, which is approximately 21.0% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.85 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: The RealReal shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of The RealReal's stock was $23.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $30.22 and a low of $5.0 in the past 52 weeks.

