Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why PAVmed's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2021 9:52 am
The Price And Volume Action In PAVmed's Stock Today

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is currently down 25.43% to a price of $4.59. The stock's volume is currently 1.38 million, which is roughly 30.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.55 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: PAVmed shares are trading lower after the company announced the pricing of its $45 million public offering of common stock. The offering is priced at $4.59 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of PAVmed's stock was $2.41 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.63 and a low of $1.3 in the past 52 weeks.

