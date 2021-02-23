Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why PAVmed's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In PAVmed's Stock Today

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is currently down 25.43% to a price of $4.59. The stock's volume is currently 1.38 million, which is roughly 30.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.55 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: PAVmed shares are trading lower after the company announced the pricing of its $45 million public offering of common stock. The offering is priced at $4.59 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of PAVmed's stock was $2.41 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.63 and a low of $1.3 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.