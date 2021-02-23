Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Medtronic's Stock Today

Medtronic's Stock Price And Volume Action

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is currently up 2.27% to a price of $115.27. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 16.93 thousand, about 0.36% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.71 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Medtronic shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $116.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $120.53 and fallen to a low of $72.13.

