Why Nexstar Media Group's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2021 9:51 am
Nexstar Media Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

Nexstar Media Group's (NASDAQ:NXST) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 4.89% to a price of $132.89. The stock's volume is currently 16.12 thousand, which is roughly 3.59% of its recent 30-day volume average of 454.41 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nexstar Media Group shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Nexstar Media Group's stock was $113.75 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $131.0 and a low of $43.37 in the past 52 weeks.

