Why Cassava Sciences's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) is currently up 10.93% to a price of $62.0. The stock's volume is currently 2.00 million, which is roughly 15.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 12.74 million.

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cassava Sciences shares are trading higher after the company announced a meeting with the FDA resulted in a clear path for the company to advance its Alzheimer's treatment into a phase 3 study.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $22.17 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $117.54 and fallen to a low of $1.63.

