fbpx
QQQ
-8.58
339.60
-2.59%
DIA
+ 0.36
314.50
+ 0.11%
SPY
-2.97
393.02
-0.76%
TLT
-1.09
144.36
-0.76%
GLD
+ 2.48
164.54
+ 1.48%

Why Cassava Sciences's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 22, 2021 9:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Cassava Sciences's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Cassava Sciences's Stock Price And Volume Action

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) is currently up 10.93% to a price of $62.0. The stock's volume is currently 2.00 million, which is roughly 15.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 12.74 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cassava Sciences shares are trading higher after the company announced a meeting with the FDA resulted in a clear path for the company to advance its Alzheimer's treatment into a phase 3 study.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $22.17 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $117.54 and fallen to a low of $1.63.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Cassava Sciences's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Cassava Sciences's Stock Today Cassava Sciences's (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is trading up 57.67% to a price of $37.12. The stock's current volume for the day is 10.11 million, which is approximately 300.66% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.36 million. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) jumped 187.4% to close at $7.96. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more