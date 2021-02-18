Why Avinger's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Avinger's Stock Price And Volume Action

Avinger's (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock has been rising Thursday, up 37.57% to a price of $2.42. The stock's current volume for the day is 49.29 million, which is approximately 165.16% of its previous 30-day average volume of 29.85 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Avinger shares are trading higher as traders circulate a USPTO February 10, 2021-dated application for the company's "OPTICAL PRESSURE SENSOR ASSEMBLY."

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Avinger's stock was $1.09 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $2.43 and a low of $0.21 in the past 52 weeks.

