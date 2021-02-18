fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Immunome's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2021 10:01 am
Immunome's Stock Price And Volume Action

Immunome's (NASDAQ:IMNM) stock has been rising Thursday, up 103.89% to a price of $51.59. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 853.27 thousand, about 710.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 120.02 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Immunome shares are trading higher after the company announced it has discovered antibodies capable of neutralizing several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African Variant, in pseudovirus testing.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $14.4 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $25.2 and as low as $9.28.

