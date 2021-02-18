fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking At FirstEnergy's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2021 10:00 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking At FirstEnergy's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In FirstEnergy's Stock Today

FirstEnergy's (NYSE:FE) stock has been rising Thursday, up 5.0% to a price of $33.26. The stock's volume is currently 1.09 million, which is roughly 23.21% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.71 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: FirstEnergy shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY21 EPS guidance.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $30.79 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $52.52 and as low as $22.85.

