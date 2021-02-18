fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking At LKQ's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2021 9:59 am
The Price And Volume Action In LKQ's Stock Today

LKQ's (NASDAQ:LKQ) stock is trading up 5.32% to a price of $38.23. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 185.76 thousand, about 10.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.74 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: LKQ shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $36.94 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $40.04 and fallen to a low of $13.31.

