Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Chegg's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2021 9:49 am
The Price And Volume Action In Chegg's Stock Today

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is currently down 6.0% to a price of $106.97. The stock's current volume for the day is 88.50 thousand, which is approximately 4.72% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.87 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Chegg shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $93.44 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $115.21 and as low as $25.89.

