Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why CuriosityStream's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2021 9:54 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why CuriosityStream's Stock is Trading Higher Today

CuriosityStream's Stock Price And Volume Action

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is currently up 5.72% to a price of $19.85. The stock's current volume for the day is 114.89 thousand, which is approximately 7.41% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.55 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CuriosityStream shares are trading lower after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $23 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $14.89 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $21.17 and fallen to a low of $7.44.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

