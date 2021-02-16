fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.19
335.26
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 1.10
313.88
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 1.16
391.57
+ 0.3%
TLT
-1.91
149.02
-1.3%
GLD
-2.63
173.34
-1.54%

Why Futu Holdings's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2021 9:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Futu Holdings's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Futu Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is currently up 12.62% to a price of $160.04. The stock's volume is currently 3.88 million, which is roughly 38.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.10 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Futu Holdings shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $253 price target.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Futu Holdings's stock was $74.04 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $204.25 and a low of $8.16 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why Futu, Plug Power, Palantir Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.  read more

94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) jumped 187.4% to close at $7.96. read more

70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares jumped 244.4% to $17.91 after the company announced it received a third U.S. patent grant related to the manufacture of its platform technology. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    This morning 533 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more