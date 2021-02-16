Why Futu Holdings's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Futu Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is currently up 12.62% to a price of $160.04. The stock's volume is currently 3.88 million, which is roughly 38.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.10 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Futu Holdings shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $253 price target.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Futu Holdings's stock was $74.04 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $204.25 and a low of $8.16 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.