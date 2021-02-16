Why Aegion Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Aegion's Stock Today

Aegion's (NASDAQ:AEGN) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 21.39% to a price of $26.04. The stock's volume is currently 149.34 thousand, which is roughly 178.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 83.77 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Aegion shares are trading higher after the company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of New Mountain Capital for $26 per share in cash.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Aegion's stock was $19.67 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $23.35 and a low of $11.4 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.