12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 153.08% to $8.2 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 69.17% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 22.54% to $6.25. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 17.89% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.2 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 17.15% to $12.7. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares increased by 16.59% to $7.8. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock declined by 8.66% to $14.25 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) stock fell 7.42% to $19.72. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares fell 5.22% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 4.95% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock fell 3.69% to $6.28. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock fell 3.61% to $40.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.9 million.
