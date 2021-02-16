fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.47
334.98
+ 0.44%
DIA
+ 0.93
314.05
+ 0.3%
SPY
+ 1.11
391.62
+ 0.28%
TLT
-1.85
148.96
-1.26%
GLD
-2.69
173.40
-1.58%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2021 8:28 am
Gainers

  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 153.08% to $8.2 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 69.17% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 22.54% to $6.25. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 17.89% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.2 million.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 17.15% to $12.7. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares increased by 16.59% to $7.8. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock declined by 8.66% to $14.25 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) stock fell 7.42% to $19.72. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares fell 5.22% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 4.95% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock fell 3.69% to $6.28. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock fell 3.61% to $40.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.9 million.

