fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.83
330.92
+ 0.55%
DIA
+ 0.07
314.47
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.54
389.63
+ 0.14%
TLT
-0.82
150.60
-0.55%
GLD
-1.54
174.29
-0.89%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Flux Power Holdings's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2021 10:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Flux Power Holdings's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Flux Power Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Flux Power Holdings's (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock is trading up 5.56% to a price of $16.67. The stock's current volume for the day is 101.78 thousand, which is approximately 23.41% of its previous 30-day average volume of 434.78 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Flux Power shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $14.76 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $22.5 and as low as $3.8.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares surged 131.8% to close at $4.15 on Monday amid increased interest from retail investor groups. Express shares jumped 53% on Friday after trader Will Meade on Twitter compared the stock to GameStop and set a $10 price target. read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 285 companies set new 52-week highs. read more