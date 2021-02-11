Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Flux Power Holdings's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Flux Power Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Flux Power Holdings's (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock is trading up 5.56% to a price of $16.67. The stock's current volume for the day is 101.78 thousand, which is approximately 23.41% of its previous 30-day average volume of 434.78 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Flux Power shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $14.76 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $22.5 and as low as $3.8.

