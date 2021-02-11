fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.83
330.92
+ 0.55%
DIA
+ 0.07
314.47
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.54
389.63
+ 0.14%
TLT
-0.82
150.60
-0.55%
GLD
-1.54
174.29
-0.89%

Why Ryder System's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2021 10:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ryder System's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Ryder System's Stock Today

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is currently down 3.09% to a price of $67.09. The stock's current volume for the day is 76.31 thousand, which is approximately 18.81% of its previous 30-day average volume of 409.11 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ryder Systems shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $64.53 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $70.23 and fallen to a low of $22.62.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks Making New 52-Week Highs/Lows For Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 (Via Benzinga Pro's Signals Tool)

52-Week Highs: BeiGene (BGNE) Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Bilibili (BILI) Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Yiren Digital (YRD) Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Avalara (AVLR) Papa John's read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 375 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 503 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    On Tuesday morning, 323 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more