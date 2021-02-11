Why Ryder System's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Ryder System's Stock Today

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is currently down 3.09% to a price of $67.09. The stock's current volume for the day is 76.31 thousand, which is approximately 18.81% of its previous 30-day average volume of 409.11 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ryder Systems shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $64.53 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $70.23 and fallen to a low of $22.62.

