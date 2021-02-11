Why Anavex Life Sciences Is Trading Lower Today

Anavex Life Sciences's Stock Price And Volume Action

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is currently down 4.98% to a price of $13.41. The stock's current volume for the day is 718.10 thousand, which is approximately 11.45% of its previous 30-day average volume of 6.27 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Anavex Life Sciences shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $6.61 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $28.7 and fallen to a low of $2.2.

