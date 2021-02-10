Analyzing The Price Action In Dave & Buster's Enter Stock Today

Dave & Buster's Enter's Stock Price And Volume Action

Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is currently up 5.05% to a price of $38.97. The stock's volume is currently 373.37 thousand, which is roughly 17.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.10 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Dave & Buster's Entertainment shares are trading higher after Raymond James maintained its Strong Buy and raised its price target from $40 to $45 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Dave & Buster's Enter's stock was $30.6 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $47.47 and a low of $4.61 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.