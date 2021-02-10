Why Is It Moving? Looking At Gamida Cell's Price Action Today

Gamida Cell's Stock Price And Volume Action

Gamida Cell's (NASDAQ:GMDA) stock is trading up 23.74% to a price of $13.09. The stock's current volume for the day is 7.05 million, which is approximately 711.58% of its previous 30-day average volume of 990.41 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Gamida Cell shares are trading higher after the company reported the results of the efficacy and safety for its Phase 3 study of Omidubicel at the TCT meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Gamida Cell's stock was $8.83 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.2 and a low of $2.6 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.