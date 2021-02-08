Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in CBAK Energy Technology's Stock Today

CBAK Energy Technology's Stock Price And Volume Action

CBAK Energy Technology's (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock has been falling Monday, down 8.81% to a price of $7.41. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.06 million, which is approximately 27.99% of its previous 30-day average volume of 10.92 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CBAK Energy Technology shares are trading lower after the company priced its 4.47 million common stock offering at $7.83 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.57 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $11.4 and as low as $0.36.

