Why AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock's Stock is Up During Today's Session
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock's (AMEX:AIM) stock has been rising Thursday, up 19.23% to a price of $2.48. The stock's volume is currently 22.88 million, which is roughly 989.74% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.31 million.
Why It's Moving
Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AIM ImmunoTech shares are trading higher on above-average volume. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.
Insights On Recent Price Action
The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.95 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $7.11 and as low as $0.78.
