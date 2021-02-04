Why AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock's Stock Today

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock's (AMEX:AIM) stock has been rising Thursday, up 19.23% to a price of $2.48. The stock's volume is currently 22.88 million, which is roughly 989.74% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.31 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AIM ImmunoTech shares are trading higher on above-average volume. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.95 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $7.11 and as low as $0.78.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.