Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Equillium's Stock Today

Equillium's Stock Price And Volume Action

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) is currently up 20.08% to a price of $8.09. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 959.70 thousand, about 101.82% of its recent 30-day volume average of 942.51 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Equillium shares are trading higher after the company entered into a securities purchase agreement with Decheng Capital to purchase around 4.3 million units from Equillium at $7 per unit.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Equillium's stock was $5.27 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $27.05 and a low of $2.2 in the past 52 weeks.

