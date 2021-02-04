Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in AMMO's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In AMMO's Stock Today

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) is currently up 16.81% to a price of $7.79. The stock's volume is currently 4.03 million, which is roughly 99.63% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.05 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AMMO shares are trading higher after the company announced a 256% year-over-year increase in orders shipped.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of AMMO's stock was $4.12 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $8.98 and a low of $1.32 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.