Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in AMMO's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2021 11:44 am
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in AMMO's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In AMMO's Stock Today

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) is currently up 16.81% to a price of $7.79. The stock's volume is currently 4.03 million, which is roughly 99.63% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.05 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AMMO shares are trading higher after the company announced a 256% year-over-year increase in orders shipped.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of AMMO's stock was $4.12 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $8.98 and a low of $1.32 in the past 52 weeks.

