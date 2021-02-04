Why Carlyle Group's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Carlyle Group's Stock Today

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is currently up 5.2% to a price of $35.46. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 949.61 thousand, about 75.79% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: The Carlyle Group shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $31.18 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $34.79 and fallen to a low of $15.21.

