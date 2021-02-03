Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Kohl's's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Kohl's's Stock Today

Kohl's's (NYSE:KSS) stock is trading up 5.09% to a price of $45.16. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 266.09 thousand, about 6.32% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.21 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Kohl's shares are trading higher after Cowen & Co upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $39 to $52 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $39.98 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $49.51 and fallen to a low of $10.89.

