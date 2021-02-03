Analyzing The Price Action In Clean Energy Fuels Stock Today

Clean Energy Fuels's Stock Price And Volume Action

Clean Energy Fuels's (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock is trading up 23.59% to a price of $12.48. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.30 million, which is approximately 19.27% of its previous 30-day average volume of 11.92 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Clean Energy Fuels shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $17 price target.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $7.4 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $12.65 and fallen to a low of $1.05.

