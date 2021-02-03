fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
330.24
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
310.65
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
386.11
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.28
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.17
+ 0%

Analyzing The Price Action In Clean Energy Fuels Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 3, 2021 9:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyzing The Price Action In Clean Energy Fuels Stock Today

Clean Energy Fuels's Stock Price And Volume Action

Clean Energy Fuels's (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock is trading up 23.59% to a price of $12.48. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.30 million, which is approximately 19.27% of its previous 30-day average volume of 11.92 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Clean Energy Fuels shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $17 price target.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $7.4 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $12.65 and fallen to a low of $1.05.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    During Thursday's morning session, 255 companies made new 52-week highs. read more

78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) jumped 138.3% to close at $16.54 on Wednesday after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 192 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

62 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares climbed 97.8% to $3.5997 after the company was granted US patent claims covering the use of TYME-19 to treat COVID-19 infections. read more