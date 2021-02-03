fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
330.24
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
310.65
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
386.11
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.28
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.17
+ 0%

Why Mimecast Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 3, 2021 9:54 am
Why Mimecast Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Mimecast's Stock Today

Mimecast's (NASDAQ:MIME) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 2.9% to a price of $44.23. The stock's current volume for the day is 68.86 thousand, which is approximately 7.52% of its previous 30-day average volume of 915.15 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Mimecast shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $48.12 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $59.48 and fallen to a low of $25.14.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get 'Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

