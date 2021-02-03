Why Mimecast Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Mimecast's Stock Today

Mimecast's (NASDAQ:MIME) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 2.9% to a price of $44.23. The stock's current volume for the day is 68.86 thousand, which is approximately 7.52% of its previous 30-day average volume of 915.15 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Mimecast shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $48.12 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $59.48 and fallen to a low of $25.14.

